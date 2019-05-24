Allen Edmonds polishes your spring look with up to 60% off dress shoes, boaters, more

This weekend only, Allen Edmonds Factory Seconds are back with up to 60% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The Insterstate 90 Driving Shoes are a must-have for spring and summer. Plus, they’re currently on sale for $119, which is down from its original rate of $195. These driving shoes feature an easy slip-on design and are timeless to wear for years to come. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Another standout from this sale is the Wooster Street Penny Loafer. Originally priced at $395, however during the sale you can find them marked down to $199. This style is available in three color options and are extremely versatile to wear to work or out for casual events.

Our top picks for men include:

