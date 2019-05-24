Das Keyboard Prime 13 sports a minimalist design and Cherry MX brown switches: $99 (Reg. $130)

Amazon is offering the Das Keyboard Prime 13 Mechanical Keyboard for $99 shipped. That’s $30 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. This keyboard uses Cherry MX brown mechanical key switches with gold contacts that yield a soft tactile feel when typing. It’s constructed to exceed 50 million keystrokes, making it a longterm investment that is made to last for years to come. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

Put some of today’s savings to work when you grab Anker’s $20 Ergonomic Mouse. This uniquely shaped mouse aims to reduce strain and smoothen movement thanks to what Anker touts as being a healthier position. Built-in next and previous buttons set out to make web browsing a faster process.

Das Keyboard Prime 13 features:

White LED backlighting

USB 2.0 pass-through

Media controls via function keys (quick access Media controls)

Full N-key rollover: with anti-ghosting

Das German engineering: durable build quality to instill confidence and precision

Extra long 2-meter (6.5 foot) braided cable

