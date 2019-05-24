Das Keyboard Prime 13 sports a minimalist design and Cherry MX brown switches: $99 (Reg. $130)

- May. 24th 2019 3:26 pm ET

$99
0

Amazon is offering the Das Keyboard Prime 13 Mechanical Keyboard for $99 shipped. That’s $30 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. This keyboard uses Cherry MX brown mechanical key switches with gold contacts that yield a soft tactile feel when typing. It’s constructed to exceed 50 million keystrokes, making it a longterm investment that is made to last for years to come. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

Put some of today’s savings to work when you grab Anker’s $20 Ergonomic Mouse. This uniquely shaped mouse aims to reduce strain and smoothen movement thanks to what Anker touts as being a healthier position. Built-in next and previous buttons set out to make web browsing a faster process.

Das Keyboard Prime 13 features:

  • White LED backlighting
  • USB 2.0 pass-through
  • Media controls via function keys (quick access Media controls)
  • Full N-key rollover: with anti-ghosting
  • Das German engineering: durable build quality to instill confidence and precision
  • Extra long 2-meter (6.5 foot) braided cable

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$99

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals Das keyboard

About the Author