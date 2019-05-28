Apple’s iPhone 8 sees refurbished deals from $360, today only (Orig. $699+)

Today only, Woot offers various refurbished iPhone 8 models from $359.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will be charged otherwise. Apple typically charges $499 and $599 for each model when it’s in-stock. iPhone 8 offers a 4.7-inch Retina display, A11 chip, Touch ID and a 12MP camera. Woot promises these phones will be in working order with the usual physical wear you’d expect on a refurbished device. Ships with a 90-day warranty.

Show off, and protect, your new iPhone 8 with a Speck Gemshell Clear Case. At under $15, it’s both affordable and offers some level of peace of mind when toting around your device. You might also want to grab a USB-C to Lightning cable to ensure you’re charging with the fastest speeds on the market. This option from Anker should do the job in either 3 or 6-foot lengths.

iPhone 8 features:

Unlocked, SIM-Free, Model A1863

4.7-inch Retina HD display with IPS technology

A11 Bionic chip with embedded M11 motion coprocessor

Talk time (wireless) up to 14 hours

LTE and 802.11ac Wi‑Fi with MIMO

Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology

NFC with reader mode

12-megapixel camera

Digital zoom up to 5x

1080p HD video recording

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!