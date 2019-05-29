This Epson Home Cinema 1080p projector will supersize movies: $465 (Reg. $550+), more

Amazon is offering the Epson Home Cinema 1060 1080p Projector for $464.99 shipped. That’s $85 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is within $15 of the lowest price we have tracked. This full HD projector can create a 300-inch display that supersizes your favorite movies, TV shows, and games. With 3,100 lumens of brightness, you’ll be ready to watch content in all sorts of lighting conditions. Two HDMI ports make it simple to hook up set-top boxes, game consoles, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Update 5/29 @ 2:15 PM: Amazon offers the Optoma LV130 Mini Projector for $199.95 shipped. That’s good for a $79 discount from the going rate, beats the sale price at B&H by $39 and is the first major price drop we’ve seen. Today’s offer is also a new all-time low. Features include a 6700mAh battery, 300 lumen output and HDMI as well as USB ports. It carries a 4.5/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

If you’re anything like me, you hate needing to grab a remote to HDMI inputs. This is solution that’s rather simple to solve with a product like Cable Matters’ $20 3-Port HDMI Switch. Simply plug in three of your HDMI devices and all you’ll have to do is wait a few seconds for the latest powered-on device to take over.

Epson Home Cinema 1060 Projector features:

Widescreen Full HD 1080p entertainment up to 300″ – life-sized images up to 25x larger than a 60″ flat panel, on virtually any blank wall or screen

Bright – ideal for a variety of lighting conditions, the Projector has 3,100 Lumens of color/White brightness (2)

Versatile connectivity – 2x HDMI ports (1x MHL) to Connect your cable/satellite box, Blu-ray Disc player, gaming console or streaming device

Innovative 3LCD technology – amazing action scenes with no rainbow effect

