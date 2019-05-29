GAP gets your wardrobe ready for summer with an extra 50% off select styles from $11

GAP refreshes your look with an extra 50% off select sale styles when you apply promo code FIFTY at checkout. Shipping adds $7 or orders of $50 receive free delivery. For men, the Selvedge Skinny Jeans with GapFlex are currently marked down to $40. Originally priced at $128, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen. These jeans will be a staple in your everyday wardrobe and its dark wash is perfect for spring and summer. Plus, it features a perfect hem to roll for a modern look. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Henley Pullover Sweater in Slub Cotton $20 (Orig. $60)
- Quilted Bomber Jacket $30 (Orig. $90)
- Selvedge Skinny Jeans with GapFlex $40 (Orig. $128)
- Original Khakis in Athletic Fit with GapFlex $20 (Orig. $60)
- Lived-In Stretch Poplin Shirt $13 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
Statement pants are very popular in women’s fashion and the Pintuck Denim Drawstring Pants are on sale for $20, which is $40 off the original price. Its drawstring waist adds a flattering element and it features lightweight material for summer.
Our top picks for women include:
- GapFit Breathe Air Double-Layer Top $11 (Orig. $50)
- 3-Inch Perforated Running Shorts $12 (Orig. $40)
- GapFit High Rise 7/8 Leggings $18 (Orig. $80)
- Tie-Front Blouse in Linen $24 (Orig. $60)
- Pintuck Denim Drawstring Pants $20 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
