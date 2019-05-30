Amazon has a number of, shall we say, off the beaten path features that you may not know much about. We’ve previously detailed how to make the most of Amazon’s Treasure Truck and its exclusive storefront. But did you know about Amazon Live? That’s right, the online giant has its own daily shopping show that mimics those cable TV cornerstones we’ve known for years like HSN and QVC.

But why should you care about Amazon Live? Well, sometimes it’s hard to know just exactly how a product works. We do our best here at 9to5Toys to offer some insight in this regard. However, it’s easier to just see it visually sometimes. Each week, Amazon Live puts out a handful of videos detailing new products and promotions on the e-commerce site. Head below to find out more.

What is Amazon Live?

Amazon launched its live TV series at the beginning of 2019 as a means to compete with other shopping networks like HSN. Viewers will find a variety of content each day, with new videos popping up regularly featuring deals, fresh products and more.

Around holidays, like Mother’s and Father’s Day, content will shift to appropriate products for the time of the year. But the content isn’t just limited to deals and products for sale. Amazon Live also includes a library of live cooking shows and other DIY tutorials that play well with their other product-selling goals.

At any given time there are multiple live streams happening, with shows like Ask the Experts and other specials celebrating holidays. While the live shows are constantly recording, just below the main viewing window you’ll find a swath of content from recent weeks across a number of categories. Some shows are just five minutes long, while other offerings rotate hosts and go on for hours at a time.

Can anyone be on live?

Great question. A secondary page this show details how brands can livestream on Amazon to gain attention to their products. In fact, it can be done right from your iOS device. Details are slim on how the system works to be featured on Amazon Live, but you can bet that Amazon would like to see this service expand significantly in the coming years.

Amazon has been increasing its original content offerings in a variety of ways lately, and this is just one more feather in its cap. Look for Amazon Live to continue to expand over the months leading up to Black Friday.

