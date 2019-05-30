Xbox Game Pass for PC has now been announced by Microsoft. The company is planning on expanding its service to Windows gamers and developers soon, according to Phil Spencer, Microsoft’s Executive Vice President of Gaming. Read on for all the details.

Xbox Game Pass is essentially a games on demand service – the Netflix of gaming if you will – that provides hundreds of titles to subscribers for a monthly fee. Microsoft has been a leader in the space for a while now and plans to maintain that lead over encroaching competition with Xbox Game Pass for PC. You can give it a try right now on Xbox for just $1.

Xbox Game Pass for PC:

The new Windows 10-based service will provide players with access to over 100 “high-quality” and curated PC games. Comparable with the Xbox variant, it will feature titles from “well-known PC game developers and publishers” like Bethesda, Deep Silver, Devolver Digital, Paradox Interactive, SEGA, and more, according to Spencer. He goes on to say that Microsoft plans on including brand new titles from Xbox Game Studios on the same day as the global release. That includes in-house studios like Obsidian and inXile. Here’s to hoping Obsidian’s new Outer Worlds title will make its way on there.

While it sounds as though Microsoft is still in the development and organization phases of the project, it is currently working with over 75 developers and publishers to bring top tier content to its new PC gaming service.

Xbox Game Pass Discounts on PC:

Microsoft also plans to bring some discounts to Xbox Game Pass for PC. Available via the Microsoft Store on Windows, members will save “up to 20% on games currently in the library and up to 10% off related game DLC and add-ons.” While it does mention that new games will be added every week, it sounds like Microsoft will be quite generous with its sales for subscribers, not unlike it does with Xbox Live Gold members.

Pricing and Availability:

Unfortunately, Spencer did not drop any details on pricing or launch dates. But Microsoft does plan on releasing more details on Xbox Game Pass for PC next month during its E3 2019 showcase on June 9th.

9to5Toys’ Take:

With Project xCloud and the Sony collaboration still looming, it’s hard to say where Xbox Game Pass will end up. Clearly Microsoft is looking to get the jump on gaming streaming services and has done a great job so far. We just recently got a hands-on look at the new all-digital Xbox One and now that Microsoft is expanding its streaming service to PC, it looks like the Xbox company is fully embracing a cloud-based gaming future, for better or worse.

