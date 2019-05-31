Even muggles can learn to program w/ Kano’s Harry Potter Coding Kit at a new low: $64 (36% off)

Amazon offers the Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit for $63.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That’s good for a 36% discount from the going rate at at Best Buy as well as directly from Kano, is $16 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. Kano’s coding kit pairs the magical world of Harry Potter with a variety of guided walkthroughs to help you learn programming fundamentals. This kit allows you to build your own wand, which syncs to a computer or tablet, and offers gestures controls and more. We found it was well worth the Galleons in our hands-on review, and so far it carries a 4+ star rating from over 60% of customers.

Kano is one of our favorite makers of STEAM coding kits. But if you’re looking for other ways to master the fundamentals on programming, the Kano Pixel Kit is a more affordable option that still packs all of the company’s charm and coding know-how. The best part is that when you’ve learned all you can from it, the kit makes an excellent little lighting display for your desk.

If you’d rather build your own touchscreen computer while learning to code, assemble Kano’s Computer Touch Kit for $155 and save 45% off (All-time low).

Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit features:

Learn the magic of coding with this Kano Harry Potter coding kit. The easy-to-assemble wand and included app provide over 70 creative challenges that teach children about coding with magic spells and mystical effects. This Kano Harry Potter coding kit is a fun and creative way to get kids interested in the magical world of computer science.

