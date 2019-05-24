Assemble Kano’s Computer Touch Kit for $168 and learn to code at up to 40% off (All-time low)

Amazon is currently offering the Kano Computer Touch Kit for $167.87 shipped. That’s good for a $112 discount from the going rate at Best Buy, though it more recently dropped to around $200. Today’s offer matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low and is only the second time we’ve seen it under $170. Kano’s latest kit mixes things up by walking you through assembling a touchscreen computer. It features a Raspberry Pi 3, a ten-inch screen, while also packing plenty of coding lessons, games and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars, and for an in-depth look you can check out our announcement coverage.

If you’re looking for a more affordable way to hone your programming skills, Kano’s Harry Potter Coding Kit is a great option at $76.50. It offers over 70 guided coding walkthroughs and lets you assemble a programmable gesture-responsive wand. We found it to be a magical way to learn to code in our hands-on review.

Kano Computer Touch Kit features:

Build a kid-friendly touch screen computer with this Kano computer kit. Over 100 challenges teach you how to construct and program your computer, and creative modes let you make music and art. This Kano computer kit also provides access to Kano World, so you can share and remix with other young creators.

