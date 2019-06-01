The Winix C535 True HEPA Air Cleaner can help you breathe easy at $70 (Refurb, today only)

Today only, Woot offers the refurbished Winix C535 True HEPA Air Cleaner for $69.99 Prime shipped. Those without Prime pay an extra $6 for delivery. You can find it in new condition for $130 at Costco, while Amazon third-party sellers charge at least $150. This matches our last mention and is the best price we could find. The C535 features Plasmawave Technology, which “attacks pollutants at a molecular level.” It also has four fan speeds, 3-stage filtration, an air quality sensor, and an activated carbon filter. For peace of mind, a 1-year Winix warranty applies. There aren’t many reviews for this model, but Winix is generally well-rated.

It’s never a bad idea to have extra filters available. With your savings, pick up this replacement pack for $34 shipped or less via Subscribe & Save. In addition to a standard filter, it also comes with four carbon odor reducing pre-filters.

Winix C535 True HEPA Air Cleaner:

The Winix C535 Air Cleaner with PlasmaWave® Technology combines smart sensors and a 3-Stage filtration system to deliver the cleanest air you can make yourself. 99.97% efficient True HEPA Filtration; Odor Control Carbon Pre-filter; and PlasmaWave Technology offer superior control of Household Odors, Pollutants and Allergens. The C535 is AHAM rated for 360 square feet and is perfect for bedrooms, living rooms, and kitchens.

