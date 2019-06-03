Chefman’s 1.8L Electric Kettle w/ LED lighting & cordless pouring now $20 shipped (50% off)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the stainless steel Chefman 1.8L Electric Kettle for $19.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $40, today’s deal is a solid 50% price drop and the best price we can find. This model sells for $40 or more at Amazon and Newegg, for comparison. Along with the stainless steel accents and LED lighting, this model features a 1.8L capacity, 1,100 watts of power and auto-shut off, It has a removable tea infuser as well and a 360-degree swivel base for cordless pouring. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

When it comes to stainless steel kettles with cordless pouring and solid reviews, $20 is one of the best prices out there, never mind the lighting feature. Even the AmazonBasics Stainless Steel Electric Kettle with a smaller capacity goes for $21. However, you could just pass on the fancy stuff and opt for a basic 1.7L Ovente for under $14 Prime shipped. It has a 4+ star rating from over 5,000 Amazon customers and is almost as large as today’s featured deal.

C hefman 1.8L Electric Kettle :

Chefman RJ11-17-TI Electric KettleEnjoy easy teatimes with help from this Chefman electric kettle. This 7.5-cup cordless glass kettle has a 360-degree swivel base, so you can grab the handle from any angle. This Chefman electric kettle boils water faster than other methods to save time on busy afternoons, and it turns off when the water comes to a full boil.

