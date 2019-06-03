Play with Ralphing and Rainbow Cat in Exploding Kittens for $14 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the Exploding Kittens Card Game for $13.99 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart. Normally $20, this is a match for the lowest we’ve tracked and is the best available. I love this card game as it’s one that can be enjoyed by all ages. From the funky Ralphing Cat to the colorful Rainbow Cat, this is a unique version of Russian roulette to be played by all. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Add an extra player to your game and expand its contents with the Imploding Kittens kit for $11 Prime shipped. I also own this expansion set and absolutely love the way that it extends the gameplay.

In this highly-strategic, kitty-powered version of Russian Roulette, players draw cards until someone draws an Exploding Kitten, at which point they explode, they are dead, and they are out of the game — unless that player has a Defuse card, which can defuse the Kitten using things like laser pointers, belly rubs, and catnip sandwiches. All of the other cards in the deck are used to move, mitigate, or avoid the Exploding Kittens.

