Hamilton Beach’s FlexBrew Coffee Maker does K-cups and ground beans for $51 (Reg. up to $90)

Amazon is offering the Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Wi-Fi Connected Single Cup Coffee Maker (49968) for $50.99 shipped. Just make sure to clip the on-page 15% coupon to redeem the special price. This model is regularly $90, but we have seen it drop down to $60 or so a couple times over the last few months. Today’s deal is within $1 of the Amazon low and the best price we can find. Along with Amazon Dash replacement support through the HB app, this model can brew single-serve K-cup pods or coffee grounds. Features include a removable water reservoir, 3-minute brew times and selectable cup sizes. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You can just as easily go with the Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Coffee Maker for $25 or the Hamilton Beach 12-Cup option at $40. Both of which carry solid reviews and will get the job done just fine. But neither of them give you the choice of single-serve coffee pods and ground coffee. Speaking of which, you can currently grab a 32-ounce package of AmazonFresh Colombia Ground Coffee for $12 Prime shipped (clip the on-page coupon).

Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Coffee Maker:

Choose your Coffee for reorders: pick your favorite single serve Coffee pods from a wide variety of brands and flavors

Brew with single serve pods or grounds: A single serve Pod holder and grounds brew basket are included

Removable water reservoir: eliminate the need to refill the Coffee maker each time you brew

Brew time: in about 3 minutes, flex brew make a strong, great-tasting cup of Coffee And you save energy because rather than heating water continuously, flex brew only heats the water when you’re ready to brew

Select your cup size: Choose from an 8 oz , 10 oz Or 14 oz Brew size The adjustable cup rest Fits a variety of mugs

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!