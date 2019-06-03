Hautelook discounts an array of cool shoes from Donald Pliner at up to 60% off

For three days only, Hautelook is sprucing up your shoes with up to 60% off Donald Pliner Shoes for men and women. Prices are as marked. Free delivery applies to orders over $99. The men’s Travis Perforated Slip-on Leather Sneakers are a standout from this sale. They’re currently marked down to $110 and originally were priced at $198. Slip-on sneakers are a huge trend right now (find our guide here) and I love the luxurious leather detailing of this option. They’re versatile to dress up or down and will be an everyday go-to in your wardrobe. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Travis Perforated Slip-On Leather Sneaker $110 (Orig. $198)
- Landry Leather Penny Loafer $78 (Orig. $195)
- Vazo Suede Slip On Loafer $99 (Orig. $198)
- Niles Loafer $140 (Orig. $235)
- Albin Woven Suede Slip-On Sneaker $64 (Orig. $160)
The most notable deals for women include:
- Gent Wide Banded Wedge Sandal $75 (Orig. $198)
- Mally Low Crisscross Slide Sandal $100 (Orig. $198)
- Donis Slip-On Bootie $112 (Orig. $268)
- Rothko Wedge Mule $70 (Orig. $199)
- Dylan Cork Wedge Sandal $90 (Orig. $198)
