Protect your Mac with Thule’s $15 sleeve, on sale today only

Today only, B&H is offering the Thule Gauntlet 15-inch MacBook Sleeve for $14.95 shipped. Originally $50, we see it sell for closer to $20-$30 currently. B&H’s price is a match of our previous mention. This Thule case is a great way to add some extra protection to your MacBook. It sports a clamshell design, so you can reveal all of its contents easily. Zippered storage on the back gives your cables and other accessories a home. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save a bit further and go with a more fashion-forward design on this Inateck MacBook sleeve. It comes in a variety of colors and even ships with an extra accessory pouch for your mouse, charging gear and more. This is an Amazon favorite with thousands of reviewers leaving a 4.6/5 star rating.

Thule Gauntlet MacBook Sleeve features:

Designed for 15″ MacBook Pro

Rigid Exterior

Enhanced Corner & Edge Protection

Padded Interior

Clamshell Design

