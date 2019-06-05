Summer is here, which means you’ll likely be spending more time outdoors. Although you should be doing it regardless of the time of year, you should remember to wear a good sunscreen. However, there are other measures you can take to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. Below, we’ve rounded up some of Amazon’s best-selling sun protection items that you can score from $11.

Use sunscreen

Yes, this is the obvious choice when it comes to sun protection. But did you know there are actually two types of sunscreen you can choose from? Mineral sunscreens contain zinc oxide and titanium dioxide and are generally thicker in consistency. Meanwhile, synthetic formulas feature ingredients that absorb right into the skin’s top-most layers; they tend to be thinner and not leave any whitecast behind but may irritate sensitive skin.

When it comes to mineral sunscreens, Amazon shoppers love the EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 46. It’s specifically designed for sensitive and acne-prone skin and is non-greasy. You’ll be paying a premium at $35 for a 1.7-ounce bottle, but 75% of its 3,300 reviews are five stars. Those who have used this formula like that it’s lightweight and easy to absorb.

Meanwhile, for the rest of your body, there’s the EltaMD UV Sport Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 50 at $24.50. Another highly-rated mineral sunscreen, it’s water-resistant for up to 80 minutes and protects against both UVA (aging rays) and UVB (burning rays).

As for chemical sunscreens, the Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Broad Spectrum SPF 43 is popular among Amazon customers, who like that it’s non-greasy and easy to apply. With Avobenzone as an active ingredient, you’ll be effectively shielded from both UVA and UVB rays. Best of all, it’s suited for use on both your face and the rest of your body. Pick up a 2-pack for $11 before additional discounts.

Double down on sun protection

Sunscreen is certainly important, but your good fight against the sun’s harmful rays doesn’t have to end there. For instance, UPF-rated clothing can add another layer of defense when it comes to preventing sunburns.

For women, the Baleaf UPF 50+ Sun Protection Short-Sleeve T-Shirt is $16 and comes in a multitude of colors. This stylish top is rated 4.5/5 stars from satisfied Amazon shoppers, who call it “good quality” and like that it can either be layered or worn on its own. Men’s styles are available for a dollar more and have also received a wealth of positive reviews.

Don’t forget to protect your noggin, as well. This Columbia Unisex Bora Bora II Booney Hat starts at $26.50 and is rated UPF 50+. For added comfort, there’s a mesh vent that’ll keep your head cool, while the wide brim will also help shield your face from sunlight. It has a 4.5/5 star rating from over 2,100 Amazon shoppers.

Do more than buckle up in the car

Seatbelts are meant to protect you from auto accidents while driving. However, you should also make sure to shield yourself from UV rays by modding your car’s windows accordingly. This 4-pack of car window shades is $11. In addition to keeping as much sunlight out as possible, these will also help make your car cooler, which is good news for the AC. Nearly three-quarters of the over 2,100 Amazon shoppers who have left a review rated it 5 stars. They’re especially favored among parents who often have young kids riding in the back seat.

Remember that this is year-round advice

Yes, as the temperatures begin to rise and the days grow longer, we’ll find ourselves out-and-about more often. But while these items will surely come in handy during your summer adventures, bear in mind that sun protection should be a year-round occurrence. Use this season to set up good habits so that by the time next summer rolls around, you’re already a natural at keeping your skin safe.

How do you protect yourself from the sun? Share your recommendations with us in the comments.

