Zippo’s Chrome Herringbone Sweep Lighter is a must for bonfires at $9.50

Amazon is offering the Zippo Chrome Herringbone Sweep Lighter for $9.71 Prime shipped. Normally closer to $15, this is the second-lowest price we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. I love my Zippo, as it makes lighting bonfires, grills, and more super simple in the summer. The flameproof design means that you won’t have to worry about the wind blowing out your fire as you attempt to start a bonfire. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Don’t let your Zippo lie around after it runs out of juice. This 12-ounce bottle of fluid will keep it going for years, depending on how often you use your lighter and is just $7 Prime shipped.

Zippo Chrome Lighter features:

Genuine Zippo windproof lighter with distinctive Zippo “click”

All metal construction; windproof design works virtually anywhere

Refillable for a lifetime of use; for optimum performance, we recommend genuine Zippo premium lighter fluid, flints, and wicks

Made in USA; lifetime guarantee that “it works or we fix it free”

