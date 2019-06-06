Protect your face from the sun w/ adidas’ Superlite Hat for $12 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the adidas Unisex Superlite Relaxed Adjustable Performance Cap in Black for $11.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $18, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This hat is perfect for workouts with a 6-panel mesh design that’s breathable. It’s also a great option to keep your face shielded from the sun and it features UPF 50 protection. Rated 4.5/5 stars with nearly 200 reviews from Amazon customers.

The Teleties Small Tortoise Hair ties are a great way to prevent creasing in your hair after workouts. They’re priced at just $8 (before shipping) and will be a go-to in your everyday routine. I personally use these hair ties and highly recommend them.

For other ways to shield your face (and the rest of you) from UV rays, check out our guide featuring these well-rated sun protection products at Amazon.

adidas Superlite Relaxed Performance Cap features:

Lightweight Climalite 6-panel cap with premium 3D weld Badge of Sport logo. Climacool mesh provides ultimate air flow and moisture-wicking.

UPF 50 sun protection to guard against the sun’s most harmful rays.

Hook-and-loop back closure for adjustable fit. Non-glare undervisor for best vision while running and training.

Climacool mesh provides ultimate air flow and moisture-wicking

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!