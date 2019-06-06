Today’s Best Game Deals: NBA 2K19 $3, World Ends with You Remix $30, more

- Jun. 6th 2019 9:33 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft is now offering NBA 2K19 as an Xbox One digital download for just $2.99. For comparison, physical copies sell for $20 at Amazon and the digital version is over $20 at Newegg. Today’s is deal is one of the best prices we have ever tracked and the lowest currently available. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Pokémon Sword and Shield pre-orders with a $10 credit, LEGO Disney The Incredibles, Resident Evil Origins Collection, The World Ends with You, Mega Man 11 and many more.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

Pokémon Sword and Shield release date + new sky scraper-sized monsters

The complete list of Sega Genesis Mini games has now been released

Huge Xbox summer sale unveiled: $100 off consoles, new Fortnite Bundle, more

Microsoft E3 2019 showcase to feature over 14 first party games + much more

Sony unveils massive summer PlayStation sale + Black Steel PS4 console, more

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Microsoft

Microsoft
2K games

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard