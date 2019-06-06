Today’s Best Game Deals: NBA 2K19 $3, World Ends with You Remix $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft is now offering NBA 2K19 as an Xbox One digital download for just $2.99. For comparison, physical copies sell for $20 at Amazon and the digital version is over $20 at Newegg. Today’s is deal is one of the best prices we have ever tracked and the lowest currently available. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Pokémon Sword and Shield pre-orders with a $10 credit, LEGO Disney The Incredibles, Resident Evil Origins Collection, The World Ends with You, Mega Man 11 and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Pokémon Sword and Shield pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
- The World Ends with You: Final Remix $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Resident Evil Origins Collection $18 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- LEGO Disney The Incredibles $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Injustice 2: Legendary Edition $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Dishonored 2 $12 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- XCOM 2 $15 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $60) | Microsoft
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice $20 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Shadow of War Definitive $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Shenmue 3 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition $5 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $15) | Microsoft
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Online $14 (Reg. $30+) | Walmart
- Matched on Xbox One
- Borderlands Handsome Collection $15 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Pokémon Let’s Go + Poké Ball $80 (Reg. $100) | Walmart
- Devil May Cry 5 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts III $29 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mega Man 11 $15.50 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $35 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary $20 (Reg. $30) | Walmart
- Metro Exodus $38 (Reg. up to $60) | Amazon
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 $12 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
- Yoshi’s Crafted World: $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn: $33 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
