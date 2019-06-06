The stellar Digits Tape Calculator app for iOS is now 50% off: $2 (Reg. $4)

- Jun. 6th 2019 2:03 pm ET

0

Digits Tape Calculator is one of our favorite apps of its kind. It features “an intuitive, fully correctable and editable line-by-line tape history…with spreadsheet-like editing and calculator-level simplicity.” After receiving some major updates in the middle of last year, this one took on a regular price of $4 or so. Fortunately, it is now 50% off via the App Store. While we did see a very brief one-day freebie offer earlier this year, today’s $1.99 deal is matching the best price we have tracked in years otherwise. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 8,000 users all-time. More details below.

Digits Tape Calculator:

Get organized! Conquer numbers on the go. Digits 3 is a top-to-bottom rewrite made for the latest iOS and devices. We’re human. We’re busy. We make mistakes. So we designed a calculator for humans, from the ground up. Digits combines the editability of a spreadsheet with the simplicity of a calculator. Digits is a calculator a human can love.

