Outfit your smart home w/ three TP-Link plugs for $30 or two outlets for $50

Today only, B&H offers a three-pack of TP-Link HS100 Smart Plugs for $29.99 shipped. As a comparison, that’s near the regular price at Amazon for a two-pack. At under $10 per plug, this is a solid value buy for any Alexa or Google Assistant-powered smart home. Great for creating automated schedules and cutting down on energy usage. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More deals below.

Also as part of its 1-day deals, B&H has a two-pack of TP-Link KP200 Kasa Smart Power Outlets for $49.99. Amazon charges around $35 for a single unit, making today’s savings worth $20 or more. TP-Link’s smart outlets let you control two plugged in devices, making it easy to turn on lights, coffeemakers and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

TP-Link HS100 Smart Plugs features:

CONTROL FROM ANYWHERE – Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app (Compatible w/ Android & iOS)

VOICE CONTROL – Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana supported devices for a hands-free experience

FLEXIBLE CONTROL – UL certified to switch up to 15A, for flexible control of a wide range of plug-in devices

KASA SCENES & SCHEDULES – Schedule the Smart Plug to automatically switch on and off when away or set a Scene for controlling many devices with a single button

