Set your TV on VIZIO’s Bluetooth 2.0 Sound Stand at a new low of $70 ($80 off)

Today only, Woot offers the VIZIO Bluetooth 2.0 Sound Stand (SS2520-C6) for $69.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise a $6 delivery fee applies. Normally selling for $150 from VIZIO, that’s good for an $80 discount, is $9 under the Amazon all-time low and the best we’ve seen to date. Standout inclusions here are Dolby Digital audio, DTS TruSurround and TruVolume. All three of those features are said to add up to class audio performance that delivers “up to 95 dB of room-filling audio.” Those with more compact home theater setups will find this to be a compelling option for its size. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 100 customers.

Today’s discount is about as good as it gets for this caliber of soundbar. Comparable models at Amazon from VIZIO sell for at least $30 more. Though if Sound Stand’s unique design won’t fit into your setup, for $2 less you can grab the AmazonBasics 31-inch 2.0-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar at $68.

VIZIO Bluetooth 2.0 Sound Stand features:

Introducing the new VIZIO 25” 2.0 Sound Stand with a sleek frame – a great fit for TVs up to 55″ class. The incredible audio performance makes the Sound Stand one to deliver—even in tight spaces where a sound bar simply cannot fit.The 2.0 Sound Stand features powerful speakers, delivering crystal-clear audio quality. This brings an enticing home theater experience to the comforts of your home. Upgrade to premium audio with VIZIO’s 25” 2.0 Sound Stand. Best in class audio performance delivers up to 95 dB of room filling, crystal clear sound with less than 1% total harmonic distortion1.

