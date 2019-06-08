Get ready for weekend projects w/ Bosch laser tools from $50, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Bosch tools from $50 shipped. Our favorite is the Blaze Pro Laser Distance Measure at $49.99, which generally goes for closer to $90. This is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. No matter what project you’re working on this summer, Bosch’s laser measure is a must-have in any toolkit. You’ll be able to forget the ancient tape measure in the garage and get more accurate measurements over longer distances with this tool. Rated 4.5/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

There’s also the Self-Leveling Cross-Line Laser for $99.99, which will normally fetch $150. This is a great tool if you plan to lay tile, build a fence, or do anything else that requires a perfect level. With the cross-line laser, you’ll have a perfectly level beam projected out so you can easily make sure your project doesn’t come out crooked. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Save some cash and opt for an old fashioned tape measure or level instead of the above higher-cost items. Though not exactly as precise or easy-to-use, it will help keep your wallet full for the inevitable upcoming projects on your honey-do list.

Bosch Blaze Pro Laser Distance Measure features:

Accuracy: features long-range measuring with extreme accuracy and measures distances up to 165-feet to within 1/16-inch. Also includes addition/subtraction functionality and a digital level. Live measuring: provides default real-time measurement that adjusts as you move closer and farther from target, just like a tape measure.

