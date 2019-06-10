AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its Roav DashCam A1 1080p Dash Camera for $42.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally sells for around $55 and it’s never sold for less than $40 at Amazon. Sporting 1080p recording, built-in Wi-Fi for viewing footage on your smartphone, motion detection for parked cars, and more, this will be a must-have for summer traveling. Plus, with loop recording, you’ll never run out of storage room on your microSD card for new footage. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Don’t forget to pick up a 32GB microSD card to keep in your Roav DashCam A1. This model is just $8 and will hold several hours of recordings before overwriting the oldest. Plus, you can easily take it out to read the footage and watch it on the larger display of your computer.

Looking for a different dash camera? Be sure to check out our roundup of so you know exactly what to buy. We've got budget-friendly options, front and rear models, and even some that work with your phone to let you know when red light cameras and other traffic hazards are coming up.

Other car accessories on sale:

Anker Roav DashCam A1 features:

Broad, Detailed Video: 1080P Full-HD Video with a super-wide angle lens captures the whole road in crystal-clear definition.

Superior Night Vision: Advanced NightHawk technology, world class F1.9 Glass lenses, and a unique Wide Dynamic Range video system provide the best nighttime capture possible.

Easy Video Management: Connect built-in Wi-Fi and open the Roav DashCam app to seamlessly view, configure, download, or share incredible HD video.Records While You’re Away: Gravity Sensor detects sudden movements, such as a car bumping into your car, and automatically turns on to record activity, even when your car is off.

What You Get: Roav DashCam A1, 1-Port Car Charger, Suction Mount, Micro USB cable, Trim Removal Tool, User Manual, Happy Card, our 12-month product replacement warranty and friendly customer service.

