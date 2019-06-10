Samsonite’s Modern Backpack is MacBook + iPad-ready: $66.50 (Reg. $90)

Amazon is offering the Samsonite Modern Utility Paracycle Backpack for $66.49 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s $23 off the typical rate there and is within just $3 of the lowest offer we’ve tracked. Thanks to the use of heavy-duty fabric, this sleekly-styled backpack is made to resist tearing and last for years to come. Its water-resistant bottom pushes away liquids, helping keep your valuable gear save from damage. Room for a 15-inch MacBook Pro ensures that every modern Apple portable will have plenty of space. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Looking for something with an appearance that will stand out? The $45 Lenovo Legion Recon Backpack is made with gamers in mind, sporting ample storage for 15.6-inch laptops and a design that looks like it came straight out of Destiny.
Samsonite Paracycle Backpack features:
- CONSTRUCTED of two-tone ripstop polyester for durability, bottom of bag is water-resistant
- RIPSTOP Extra strength fibers are interwoven into fabric at specific intervals to provide exceptional tear strength in a light weight material
- SMART SLEEVE feature allows case to slide over the Upright handle tube for easy transport
- LAPTOP COMPARTMENT is a built-in padded compartment designed to carry your laptop computer and help protect it from shocks while traveling
- TABLET POCKET with tricot lining compartment designed to store your tablet
