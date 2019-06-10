Best Buy offers the Sonos & Sonance Outdoor Speaker Streaming Audio Bundle on sale for $599.98 shipped. For comparison, its list price is $1,200 and our last mention was $650. The lowest we’ve tracked is around $500 during Black Friday Sonos outdoor sales. In this bundle, you’ll get the Sonos Connect:Amp ($500 value) and two Sonance outdoor speakers. The xPress Audio Keypad ($99 value) is also included with this bundle, to give you physical control over your new outdoor sound system. This will give you weatherproof audio outdoors that connects with the rest of your Sonos sound system, which will be a must-have during summer parties. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Expand your Sonos collection by using your savings to pick up a few Play:1 devices at $149 each. You’ll enjoy great audio, just no built-in Alexa/Assistant voice control, although the Sonos One (2nd Gen) can give that to you for $199. I have two Sonos Ones on my desk and absolutely love listening to music on them. These Sonos speakers won’t be great for outdoors but are perfect for kitchens, offices, and more. Plus, with AirPlay support on Sonos, enjoying music from your Apple devices is super simple.

Save even more and opt for Anker’s Soundcore 2 Bluetooth Speaker at $30 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. You’ll lose out on the smarts and Sonos compatibility here, but gain 24 hours of portable battery life so you can play music anywhere you go. Plus, it’s still waterproof, meaning you can enjoy your tunes outdoors even in inclimate weather.

Sonos & Sonance Outdoor Speaker Bundle features:

Bring vibrant sound to your outdoor entertainment area with this Sonance outdoor streaming music system. A magnetic-mount audio keypad gives you a central command station for controlling playlists and volume, while Wi-Fi connectivity means you can use your home’s internet connection to stream content. Featuring powerful speakers, this Sonance outdoor streaming music system delivers clear audio quality for your listening enjoyment.

