Insignia’s line of budget-friendly Fire OS TVs are on sale from $90

Amazon and Best Buy are offering discounts on Insignia Smart TVs with built-in Fire TV OS today, headlined by the 43-inch 4K model at $199.99 shipped. That’s a $100 savings and 33% off the regular going rate. It’s also a match of our previous mention as well. Ideal for bedrooms, dens, or an office, this affordable 4K TV has built-in streaming services, three HDMI inputs, and ships with a voice-controlled remote. Drop to the 39-inch 1080p model for $149.99 at Amazon and Best Buy for an even budget-friendlier price tag. You can check out the entire sale right here. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

You’ll have three HDMI ports available with each of today’s TV deals, so it’s a good idea to snag a few extra cables today. We recommend this three-pack from AmazonBasics, which is available in varying lengths for just the right setup. These cables are compatible with all of the latest specs, including Ethernet, 3D, 4K, and ARC.

Insignia Fire OS TVs feature:

Insignia Full HD Smart TV – Fire TV Edition delivers 1080p picture quality for lifelike detail, rich contrast, and brilliant colors.

With the Fire TV experience built-in, enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and more.

Fire TV Edition seamlessly integrates live over-the-air TV and streaming channels on a unified home screen (HD antenna required).

Easily control your TV with the included Voice Remote with Alexa—plus, launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more, using just your voice.

Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand: 34.8” x 20.6” x 3.2”, TV with stand: 34.8” x 22.3” x 8.9”. Multiple device input/output options: 3 HDMI including 1 with ARC, USB, composite input, antenna/cable input, digital output (optical), audio output, Ethernet.

