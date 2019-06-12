Become a spy for the state in Beholder for iOS at just $3 (Reg. $5)

The unique surveillance sim title Beholder is now on sale for $2.99 on the App Store. The regularly $5 game is now matching the lowest we have tracked in years. Players take on the role of a building manager that doubles as a spy for the state. The player choice-driven experience has received a 4+ star rating from hundreds. And you’ll also find the DLC story expansion pack at 33% off as an in-app purchase. More details below.

iOS Universal: Beholder: $3 (Reg. $5)

Beholder:

The State has appointed you to SPY ON YOUR TENANTS! Your primary task is to covertly watch your tenants and eavesdrop on their conversations. You must BUG their apartments while they’re away, SEARCH their belongings for whatever can threaten the authority of the State, and PROFILE them for your superiors. You must also REPORT anyone capable of violating the laws or plotting subversive activities against the State to the authorities…Beholder is all about making choices – choices that matter!

