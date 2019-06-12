Steve Madden men’s dress shoes, loafers, boots & more from $35 at Hautelook

For three days only, Hautelook’s Steve Madden Men’s Sale takes up to 70% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $99 or more. Kick up your shoes for summer with the Piers Slip-On Sneakers that are on sale for $45. For comparison, these sneakers were originally priced at $80. Their slip-on design is convenient and these casual shoes will look great with shorts or jeans alike. Plus, they’re available in two versatile color options: grey or black. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Off Beat Loafer $40 (Orig. $100)
- Garland Perforated Driver $35 (Orig. $85)
- Parr Chelsea Boot $45 (Orig. $100)
- Foxxer Sneaker $40 (Orig. $80)
- Lourdes Textured Cap Toe Oxford $50 (Orig. $100)
- Gater High-Top Casual Sneaker $40 (Orig. $75)
- Cronic Dress Chukka Boot $70 (Orig. $130)
- Piers Slip-On Sneaker $45 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
