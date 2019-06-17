Dooney & Bourke handbags & more from $95 at Nordstrom Rack (Up to 60% off)

Nordstrom Rack’s Dooney & Bourke Flash Event is live with up to 60% off select handbags and accessories. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $99 or more. One of my favorites from this sale is the Mini East West Crossbody Bag. This bag will help keep you hands-free while shopping, playing with your kids and more. Plus, it comes in an array of color options and it’s marked down to $100, which is $98 off the original rate. This bag is also a classic with its leather exterior and zippered exterior to keep small items secure. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks from Dooney & Bourke include:

