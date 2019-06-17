Stay cool w/ the Honeywell QuietSet Table Fan for $35 (Today only, Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the Honeywell QuietSet Table Fan (HT350B) for $34.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $50 at Amazon and Best Buy, today’s deal is $15 under the going rate, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in years and the best we can find. Along with the non slip-base and desktop-friendly design, it features four air flow settings and overload protection. No assembly is required and it ships with a 1-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 130 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

However, if the 13-inch featured deal is a little bit too large for your desktop needs, consider the more compact Honeywell HT-900 TurboForce Air Circulator Fan. It goes for just over $12 Prime shipped, is an Amazon best-seller and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 15,000 customers.

Honeywell QuietSet Table Fan:

Stay cool and comfortable when it’s hot outside with this Honeywell QuietSet HT350B table fan, which features a 4-speed QuietSet control that lets you select the airflow level. A nonslip base helps keep the fan stable. 4-speed QuietSet control: Lets you select from 180, 155, 130 and 115 cfm airflow options.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!