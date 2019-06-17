Stay cool w/ the Honeywell QuietSet Table Fan for $35 (Today only, Reg. $50)

- Jun. 17th 2019 11:05 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $50 $35
0

Amazon is offering the Honeywell QuietSet Table Fan (HT350B) for $34.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $50 at Amazon and Best Buy, today’s deal is $15 under the going rate, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in years and the best we can find. Along with the non slip-base and desktop-friendly design, it features four air flow settings and overload protection. No assembly is required and it ships with a 1-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 130 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

However, if the 13-inch featured deal is a little bit too large for your desktop needs, consider the more compact Honeywell HT-900 TurboForce Air Circulator Fan. It goes for just over $12 Prime shipped, is an Amazon best-seller and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 15,000 customers.

Honeywell QuietSet Table Fan:

Stay cool and comfortable when it’s hot outside with this Honeywell QuietSet HT350B table fan, which features a 4-speed QuietSet control that lets you select the airflow level. A nonslip base helps keep the fan stable. 4-speed QuietSet control: Lets you select from 180, 155, 130 and 115 cfm airflow options.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $50 $35

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Honeywell

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard