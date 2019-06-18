Amazon’s Fire HD Kids lineup is on sale today from $90, back to all-time lows

Amazon is discounting its popular Fire HD Kids tablets today, headlined by the 8-inch model at $89.99. This is a $40 discount from the regular price and a match of the best price we’ve seen at Amazon. You can upgrade to the 10-inch variety for $149.99, which is a $50 price drop. Amazon includes a year’s worth of FreeTime Unlimited with purchase. Your kids will be able to enjoy child-focused content that’s age appropriate, including “over 20,000 popular apps and games, videos, books, Audible books, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more.” Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Need more storage? Grab a microSD card like this 128GB model for $19 and easily add more space to your device. This is a great way to load up on offline content prior to long trips.

Fire HD Kids Tablets feature:

Not a toy, a full-featured Fire HD 8 tablet with a vibrant 8” HD display, 32 GB internal storage, up to 10 hours of battery life, a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, and 1.5 GB of RAM. Add a microSD card for up to 400 GB of expandable storage.

The included 1 year of FreeTime Unlimited gives your kids access to over 20,000 popular apps and games, videos, books, Audible books, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more. Your subscription will then automatically renew every month starting at just $2.99 per month plus applicable tax. You may cancel at any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service.

2-year worry-free guarantee: if they break it, return it and we’ll replace it for free. No questions asked.

Introducing Spanish language content in FreeTime Unlimited – kids can now enjoy over 1,000 books, movies, and apps in Spanish that include titles and characters like Sesamo, Dora, Diego, Frozen, and more.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!