Shoot 5.7K, 360-degree footage w/ Insta360 ONE X at a low of $339 (Reg. $400)

Today only, Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Insta360 ONE X 360 Action Camera for $339.15 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $57 off what Amazon is charging and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $22. Thanks to a 5.7K sensor, this 360-degree camera gives you plenty of headroom to crop video and still produce high-quality content. Pair this with the ability to shoot smooth 50fps video, and you’ve got an excellent way to capture top notch videos. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Read our review to learn more.

Step down to 1080p and save with Ricoh’s $180 Theta SC. Like Insta360 ONE X, Ricoh’s offering works with iOS and Android, making it a solid option for mobile workflows. Rated 4+ stars by over 70% of reviewers.

Insta360 ONE X 360 Action Camera features:

Leading image quality – 5. 7K resolution makes your 360 Degree videos look sharp, while 18MP shots make for stunning photo quality. Turn on 50Fps mode to make your video buttery smooth.

Flow state stabilization – flow state is as smooth as it gets. Traditional Action cameras are left shaking.

Drift shots – snap into the drifter accessory and let your camera take flight. Airborne slow-mo. From a camera that shoots in every direction at once. You’ve never seen angles like this before.

Wi-fi preview and transfer – Shoot and transfer in a snap. 50MB/s Cable transfer and 5 GHz high-speed Wi-Fi transfer.

