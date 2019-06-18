The SentrySafe X055 Security Safe holds cash, valuables, and more at $47.50

Amazon offers the SentrySafe X055 Medium Security Safe with Digital Keypad for $47.60 shipped. It goes for over $60 at Walmart while Home Depot charges closer to $70. This is the best price we’ve seen over at Amazon in nearly two years. It features 0.5-cubic feet of space, which is enough room for medications, cash, and other small valuables like jewelry. Set your own unlock code via the digital keypad. Concealed hinges mean break-ins are a lot less likely to happen. Rated 4/5 stars from 1,600+ customers.

Save some money when opting for the smaller SentrySafe PB2K Security Box Safe at $30. It offers 0.45 cubic feet of space and ditches the digital keypad for a set of keys. However, like the model above it has concealed hinges to prevent tampering.

Meanwhile if you need to leave a spare key for someone, such as a family member or house guest, place it in this Ram-Pro Hide-a-Spare-Key Fake Rock at $6. Hide it in your garden and people will be none the wiser (unless you tell them, of course).

SentrySafe X055 Medium Security Safe:

Set your own digital combination with this medium safe box; two override keys ensure you will always have access to your valuables; not a fireproof safe or waterproof safe

Digital safe offers secure storage for medication, cash, and small valuables; California DOJ certified gun safe

Basic security safe for home as a theft deterrent; digital combination safe features two live-locking bolts, steel construction, concealed hinges, carpeted floor, and bolt down hardware

Exterior: 13.8 in. W x 10.6 in. D x 8.7 in. H; Interior: 13.6 in. W x 8.7 in. D x 8.5 in. H; medium 0.58 cubic foot capacity; weighs 14 pounds

