The SentrySafe X055 Security Safe holds cash, valuables, and more at $47.50

- Jun. 18th 2019 3:33 pm ET

$47.50
0

Amazon offers the SentrySafe X055 Medium Security Safe with Digital Keypad for $47.60 shipped. It goes for over $60 at Walmart while Home Depot charges closer to $70. This is the best price we’ve seen over at Amazon in nearly two years. It features 0.5-cubic feet of space, which is enough room for medications, cash, and other small valuables like jewelry. Set your own unlock code via the digital keypad. Concealed hinges mean break-ins are a lot less likely to happen. Rated 4/5 stars from 1,600+ customers.

Save some money when opting for the smaller SentrySafe PB2K Security Box Safe at $30. It offers 0.45 cubic feet of space and ditches the digital keypad for a set of keys. However, like the model above it has concealed hinges to prevent tampering.

Meanwhile if you need to leave a spare key for someone, such as a family member or house guest, place it in this Ram-Pro Hide-a-Spare-Key Fake Rock at $6. Hide it in your garden and people will be none the wiser (unless you tell them, of course).

SentrySafe X055 Medium Security Safe:

  • Set your own digital combination with this medium safe box; two override keys ensure you will always have access to your valuables; not a fireproof safe or waterproof safe
  • Digital safe offers secure storage for medication, cash, and small valuables; California DOJ certified gun safe
  • Basic security safe for home as a theft deterrent; digital combination safe features two live-locking bolts, steel construction, concealed hinges, carpeted floor, and bolt down hardware
  • Exterior: 13.8 in. W x 10.6 in. D x 8.7 in. H; Interior: 13.6 in. W x 8.7 in. D x 8.5 in. H; medium 0.58 cubic foot capacity; weighs 14 pounds

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$47.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
SentrySafe

About the Author