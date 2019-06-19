Expand screen real estate w/ Dell’s 23-inch Full HD Monitor: $100 (Reg. $120)

Amazon is offering the Dell 23-inch 1080p Monitor (E2318Hx) for $99.99 shipped. That’s $20+ off the typical rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re a multitasker, picking up an extra monitor is an excellent way to boost productivity. It’s great for making comparisons, playing videos while working, and more. At $100, this budget-friendly monitor will significantly boost your screen real estate without breaking the bank. Inputs include HDMI and VGA. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Keep your desk clutter-free with a WALI Wall Mount for $10. I use a mount for my monitor and truly appreciate how space it affords me while also providing a more streamlined workspace. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 2,100 Amazon shoppers.

Dell 23-inch 1080p Monitor features:

Affordable and reliable 23” IPS monitor with wide viewing angle and essential Features that Drive productivity

Get consistent colors across a wide viewing angle, enabled by In-plane switching technology on a 23” full HD screen

Optimize eye comfort with a flicker-free screen and comfort view feature which minimizes Blue light emission

