Apple’s official leather folio for iPhone XS in multiple colors: $45 (Reg. $99)

Amazon offers Apple’s official Leather Folio for iPhone XS in various colors at $44.99 shipped. That’s down from the regular $99 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Made from “specially tanned and finished European leather for a luxurious look and feel, the iPhone Xs Leather Folio fits snugly around your iPhone.” It offers sleep and wake functionality, along with a microfiber lining to keep your device display safe from harm.

If you’d like to save further, consider going with this lower cost alternative, which is available in various colors for $30. And don’t forget, we still have a notable deal on Apple’s official silicone cases as well that’s worth a look.

Apple iPhone XS Folio features:

Open it and your iPhone X wakes up. Close it and it goes to sleep.

Inside there’s a soft microfiber lining for even more protection and space to hold your bills, small notes, and several cards.

And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.

