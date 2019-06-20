Apple’s official leather folio for iPhone XS in multiple colors: $45 (Reg. $99)

- Jun. 20th 2019 6:48 am ET

$45
0

Amazon offers Apple’s official Leather Folio for iPhone XS in various colors at $44.99 shipped. That’s down from the regular $99 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Made from “specially tanned and finished European leather for a luxurious look and feel, the iPhone Xs Leather Folio fits snugly around your iPhone.” It offers sleep and wake functionality, along with a microfiber lining to keep your device display safe from harm.

If you’d like to save further, consider going with this lower cost alternative, which is available in various colors for $30. And don’t forget, we still have a notable deal on Apple’s official silicone cases as well that’s worth a look.

Apple iPhone XS Folio features:

  • Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather for a luxurious look and feel, the iPhone Xs Leather Folio fits snugly around your iPhone.
  • Open it and your iPhone X wakes up. Close it and it goes to sleep.
  • Inside there’s a soft microfiber lining for even more protection and space to hold your bills, small notes, and several cards.
  • And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$45

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Apple

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp