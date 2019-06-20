Apple’s official leather folio for iPhone XS in multiple colors: $45 (Reg. $99)

Amazon offers Apple’s official Leather Folio for iPhone XS in various colors at $44.99 shipped. That’s down from the regular $99 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Made from “specially tanned and finished European leather for a luxurious look and feel, the iPhone Xs Leather Folio fits snugly around your iPhone.” It offers sleep and wake functionality, along with a microfiber lining to keep your device display safe from harm.
If you’d like to save further, consider going with this lower cost alternative, which is available in various colors for $30. And don’t forget, we still have a notable deal on Apple’s official silicone cases as well that’s worth a look.
Apple iPhone XS Folio features:
- Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather for a luxurious look and feel, the iPhone Xs Leather Folio fits snugly around your iPhone.
- Open it and your iPhone X wakes up. Close it and it goes to sleep.
- Inside there’s a soft microfiber lining for even more protection and space to hold your bills, small notes, and several cards.
- And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!