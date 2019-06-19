Apple’s official Silicone Case drops to $20 for iPhone XS at Amazon & Best Buy

Amazon is offering the Apple Silicone Case for iPhone XS in Midnight Blue at $19.99 Prime shipped. Best Buy is matching in various colors. For comparison, it normally goes for $39 at Apple and this is a match for the lowest price we’ve tracked. Apple’s Silicone Case is a great way to keep your iPhone protected without adding tons of bulk. You’ll still be able to use most docks and chargers with this thin case, plus it still allows you to wirelessly charge too.

If you’re wanting something that lets you still see your beautiful iPhone, this $8 Prime shipped case is a great alternative. It’ll still provide some shock and drop protection, but the clear design lets you show off that beautiful gold iPhone.

Regardless of which case you pick up, be sure to also grab a tempered glass to keep your screen protected. You can get a 3-pack for $8 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon at Amazon and make sure your display is safe from scratches or cracks.

Apple Silicone Case features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone XS, the form of the silicone case fits snugly over the volume buttons, side button, and curves of your device without adding bulk.

A soft microfiber lining on the inside helps protect your iPhone.

On the outside, the silky, soft- touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand.

And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.

