Chef’sChoice Electric Knife Sharpener at $100 shipped (Today only, Reg. $130+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering Chef’sChoice 15 Trizor XV EdgeSelect Professional Electric Knife Sharpener for $99.99 shipped. Regularly up to $160 at Williams Sonoma, it sells for closer to $130 at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. Using 100% diamond abrasives via a three-stage sharpening system, this model can handle both straight and serrated knives. It is great way to get even more life out of your aging knife set. Amazon ships it with a 3-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You can save significantly more by going with the two-stage Presto EverSharp Electric Knife Sharpener at $25.50 shipped. Just keep in mind this model will not work on serrated edges, although it does carry a 4+ star rating from over 3,400 Amazon customers. Or just go for a best-selling manual option at $15 Prime shipped. Hit up our Home Goods guide for even more discounted kitchenware.

Chef’sChoice 15 Trizor XV Electric Knife Sharpener:

CONVERT YOUR KNIVES: Ideal for converting traditional 20-degree factory edges of household knives into high performance Trizor XV 15-degree edges

DIAMONDS: Advanced stropping stage and 100 percent diamond abrasives for sharpening straight edge and serrated blades. Noise is between 65 dB and 75 dB

EASY TO USE: Advanced, patented flexible spring guides for automatic adjustment and accurate control of the sharpening angle and feature simple on/off switch

THREE STAGES: 3-Stage EdgeSelect sharpening system for optimum versatility in providing the perfect edge for each cutting task.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!