Enjoy s’mores w/ friends around this 28-inch fire pit for $30 at Walmart

Walmart offers the Mainstays 28-inch Fire Pit for $29.97 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is included on orders of $35 or more. For comparison, it has a list price of $50 and third-party retailers on Amazon charge around $43 for this firepit. This is a match for our last mention and is the best available. This fire pit is a great way to bring friends and family together this summer. Plus, there’s nothing like a good fire on a warm summer evening to enjoy s’mores with friends. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

The Nostalgia Indoor Electric Stainless Steel S’mores Maker is a great way to enjoy milk chocolaty goodness with friends without braving the great outdoors. It’s $27 at Amazon and comes with four compartment trays to keep your goods separate as well as four skewers to hold your marshmallows.

Or, you could just pick up this 5-pack of Marshmallow Roasting Sticks for $10 Prime shipped at Amazon. These sticks are perfect to pair with the above fire pit for making s’mores, and you’ll find yourself coming back for more.

Mainstays 28-inch Fire Pit features:

Liven up your yard or outdoor space with the Mainstays 28″ Fire Pit. It makes a fun spot for friends and family at those summer get-togethers. It includes a spark guard mesh lid with a lid lift for added safety. It also features a durable, high-temperature heat-resistant finish that complements with different decor styles. Balanced on four sturdy steel legs, this Mainstays fire pit features a PVC all-weather cover so you can keep it safely stored during the winter season. Round handles provide a comfortable grip when it needs to be moved. It is also easy to assemble. Transform your space with this portable fire pit.

