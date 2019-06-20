This $40 power bank can jump start a car and charge an iPad (Save 30%)

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the MoKo 1200A Peak Car Jump Starter for $39.89 shipped. Note: Shipping is currently delayed by six days. That’s $17 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve ever drained the battery on your car, you know it can be a pain to resolve. This 12000mAh power bank removes the hassle by allowing you to jump start up to 6.5 liter engines. Two 2A USB-A ports ensure you’ll be able to charge an iPhone or iPad while on-the-go. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you’re always around someone that can help you out, you can save when opting for a pair of AmazonBasics Jumper Cables at $17. They’re 20-feet in length, making it easy to reach another car with less of a need to align car batteries closely together.

MoKo Car Jump Starter features:

POWERFUL JUMP START – Equipped with 12000mAh capacity & 1200A peak current, it can jump start engines (for 6.5L Gas, 5.2L Diesel Engine) up to 20 times with a single charge.

ADVANCED SAFETY PROTECTION – Ensure total protection against reverse polarity, short circuits, over current, over-charge as well as over-voltage to juice up your devices in a faster and safer way.

SMART CHARGING TECHNOLOGY – With intelligent chips, dual USB ports, the fast charge USB port supports cell phone/tablet/laptop charging and automatically detects/matches the optimal output for faster charging speed.

