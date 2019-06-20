Budget-friendly pricing on TP-Link’s smart plugs, today only: 2-pack for $28

Today only, B&H offers a two-pack of TP-Link HS105 Smart Plug Minis for $27.99 shipped. As a comparison, this bundle has a list price of $50 and Amazon is currently charging around $22 for a single plug. This is the second best offer we’ve tracked on this bundle. Features include support for Alexa and Google Assistant, a minimalistic design that only covers one outlet and more. Put the free smartphone app to work and create schedules, which help cut down on unnecessary energy usage. On top of all that, at $13 per plug this is an easy way to start or expand your smart home. Nearly 4,000 Amazon reviewers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Need HomeKit? You can pick up a single Wemo Mini Smart Plug for $24. Obviously the same level of value doesn’t apply here, but Wemo’s plug is one of the most popular HomeKit options out there. You’ll be able to easily control your lights, appliances and more with Siri. Best of all? It only blocks a single outlet at a time.

TP-Link HS105 Smart Plug Mini features:

Remotely Turn On/Off Two Devices

Wi-Fi Connectivity

Scheduled Usage

Away Mode

iOS and Android Apps

100 to 120 VAC Input and Output

Compatible with Amazon Echo

