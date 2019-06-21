Stay frosty this summer w/ Insignia’s Portable Ice Maker for $90 (30% off)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the stainless steel Insignia 26-pound Portable Ice Maker for $89.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. This Best Buy exclusive carries a regular price of $130 and fetches a bloated $150+ at Amazon. Today’s deal is roughly 30% off and the best we can find. This portable ice maker can create up to “9 bullet-shape ice cubes every 6 to 12 minutes” for a total of up to 26 pounds per day. It can store up to 1.1 pounds of ice at any given time and will recycle melted water so you don’t need to drain it out. It comes with an ice scoop and you can select between two different cube sizes. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,000 Best Buy customers. More details below.

At just $90, you’ll be hard pressed to find a comparable ice maker for under $100. The next best option we can find is the Frigidaire Ice Maker at $100 with nearly identical specs. But considering these maker can only hold a pound or so of ice at a time, an extra ice bucket might be worth while. The OXO Good Grips Double Wall Ice Bucket includes tongs and a garnish tray for $30 shipped. Or jump up to the Gourmia Stainless Steel Ice Bucket and tongs for $40.

Insignia 26-pound Portable Ice Maker:

Set this Insignia portable ice maker on your counter, and ensure you have enough ice for your next party. With a 6-to-12-minute cycle time depending on the cube size you select, this ample ice maker makes up to 26 pounds of ice per day. The stainless steel exterior of this Insignia portable ice maker blends easily in your modern kitchen.

