Summer barbecues and outdoor get-togethers are finally here! Temperatures are rising, school is out of session and the outdoor games are ready to be brought out. Be sure to entertain your guests with fun games this summer. Whether you are just inviting two guests over or an entire party. We’ve rounded up the best option for all of your summer events from Amazon. Head below to find our top picks for this summer.

Spikeball Game

As seen on Shark Tank, Spikeball has become increasingly popular over the years. This fun and interactive game will sure to keep your guests and kids busy this summer. Its 2 on 2 games are very similar to volleyball rules and are easy to learn. Spikeball is very compact and folds up when not in use, making the game easy to store when not being played. It’s also very highly-reviewed with over 1,800 customers, rated 4.2/5 stars. Be sure to check out this game on Amazon for $60.

Jenga

Take your next Jenga game outside with this oversized yard set from Amazon. The set includes 54 blocks and three color options to choose from. This Jenga game is played just as the original and it even has a carrying bag to take from party to party. It also stands 2.5-feet tall and it even comes with a dry erase board to keep score for a competitive touch. This game will be sure to get your guests interacting and prices start at $71. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 500 reviews from Amazon customers.

Kan Jam Outdoor Game

If you are good at throwing a frisbee, then you will love this next game. Kan Jam is bound to be a hit at any summer gathering. It’s convenient to take with you and very easy to set up. It’s also really easy to play with a can at each side and the goal is to make the frisbee into the goal. With nearly 1,000 reviews on Amazon it’s rated 4.2/5 stars. It’s available in original or glow in the dark and it’s priced from $36. Better yet, it also comes in a USA design that would be great for 4th of July.

Bulz Bucket

Tired of traditional corn hole games? Check out the Bulzibucket for a fun twist. Better yet, this game floats in the water to make it even more challenging. Features include a three stack goal for you to aim at and each layer is worth a different point range. It’s a great game for any age and takes less than 20 seconds to put together. Plus, it comes with a convenient carrying case. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Hookey

Finally, for the family that likes to play darts should try the game Hookey. It’s played almost exactly like darks and it has pegs to hook onto the rings. This is also a great way to play avoid the darts when playing with kids and keeps your walls from getting holes. It’s priced at just $35 and comes with the board as well as the hooks.

Which game on this list are you most interested in? Let me know in the comments below.

