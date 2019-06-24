Crocs celebrates Monday with a Funday Sale: 40% off select clogs & more

Crocs Monday Funday Sale offers 40% off select styles of clogs, sandals, sneakers and more. Discount is applied at checkout. Free shipping applies on orders of $35 or more. The men’s Literide Mesh Sneakers are a casual and everyday must-have for summer. Originally priced at $60, during the sale you can find them for $32. Its slip-on design adds convenience and it’s available in three color options. Better yet, they’re available in a women’s version for $34. They also have a foam footbed for all day comfort. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Literide Mesh Sneaker $32 (Orig. $60)
- Bogota Flip Flops $24 (Orig. $40)
- Classic II Slide $15 (Orig. $25)
- Walu Slip-On $36 (Orig. $65)
- LiteRide Colorblock Slide $24 (Orig. $49)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Patricia Sandal $24 (Orig. $45)
- Kadee Flats $19 (Orig. $35)
- Serena Slide $18 (Orig. $30)
- LiteRide Slip-On $34 (Orig. $60)
- Sexi Flip Flops $15 (Orig. $30)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!