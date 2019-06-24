Crocs celebrates Monday with a Funday Sale: 40% off select clogs & more

- Jun. 24th 2019 4:19 pm ET

Crocs Monday Funday Sale offers 40% off select styles of clogs, sandals, sneakers and more. Discount is applied at checkout. Free shipping applies on orders of $35 or more. The men’s Literide Mesh Sneakers are a casual and everyday must-have for summer. Originally priced at $60, during the sale you can find them for $32. Its slip-on design adds convenience and it’s available in three color options. Better yet, they’re available in a women’s version for $34. They also have a foam footbed for all day comfort. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

