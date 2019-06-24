Keep this rechargeable mini fan with you to stay cool this summer for just $9

EFLUKY (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 3-Speed Rechargeable Mini Desk Fan for $9.89 Prime shipped when the code FHQSVKPY is used at checkout. This is nearly 35% off the going rate and is the lowest we’ve tracked since 2017. If you’re someone who needs constant airflow at work, or maybe you just want some cooling capabilities at your kid’s ball games this summer, you’ll need a battery powered fan. Since it’s USB rechargeable, you’ll really enjoy nearly unlimited cooling if you bring a portable battery that you can also use to charge your cell phone. Rated 4.4/5 stars from thousands.

Ditch the battery and save some cash by opting for OMORC’s USB-powered fan at $9 Prime shipped. It uses USB for its main power, but there’s no secondary battery backup here. This is great for desk-based applications, or if you don’t mind carrying around that larger portable battery.

EFLUKY Rechargeable Desk Fan features:

Three-speed design provides you more choices in different temperature environment.

The built-in blue light and the side emergency light can be very useful after you turn off the lights in the night or when you are camping in the summer.

The charging cable is the same as Android phone USB cable. You can use or charge the fan with your smartphone charger or plug into your computer USB interface.

Multi-usage scenario: You can use this in your office or at home with the power from computers. You can also bring this portable fan for travelling in summer to help you cool down when it is hot outside.

