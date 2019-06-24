Nerf’s Star Wars Han Solo Blaster is down to a new all-time low: $15 (50% off)

- Jun. 24th 2019 4:53 pm ET

Get this deal
$30 $15
0

Walmart offers the Star Wars Nerf Han Solo Blaster for $14.98 with free delivery on orders over $35. Amazon is also offering this discount though it is temporarily out of stock, so shipping will be delayed. Typically selling for $30, it’s been dropping in price over the past few days. Now it’s down to a new Amazon all-time low and scores you 50% in savings. This Nerf release recreates one of the most iconic blasters from the Star Wars universe. It features a 70-foot range, design inspired by Han Solo’s in-universe blaster and more alongside laser blast sound effects. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Included with Nerf’s Han Solo Blaster are the brand’s GlowStrike darts, which feature Star Wars branding and grow in dark to give the appearance of laser shots. So a great use of your savings is to pick up some additional Nerf darts.

Star Wars Nerf Han Solo Blaster features:

  • GlowStrike technology for light effects and glow-in-the-dark darts
  • Laser blast sound effects
  • Internal clip and scope
  • Fires darts up to 70 feet (21 meters)
  • Includes 4 GlowStrike darts
  • Ages 8 and up

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$30 $15

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
NERF Hasbro

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go