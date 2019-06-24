Nerf’s Star Wars Han Solo Blaster is down to a new all-time low: $15 (50% off)

Walmart offers the Star Wars Nerf Han Solo Blaster for $14.98 with free delivery on orders over $35. Amazon is also offering this discount though it is temporarily out of stock, so shipping will be delayed. Typically selling for $30, it’s been dropping in price over the past few days. Now it’s down to a new Amazon all-time low and scores you 50% in savings. This Nerf release recreates one of the most iconic blasters from the Star Wars universe. It features a 70-foot range, design inspired by Han Solo’s in-universe blaster and more alongside laser blast sound effects. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Included with Nerf’s Han Solo Blaster are the brand’s GlowStrike darts, which feature Star Wars branding and grow in dark to give the appearance of laser shots. So a great use of your savings is to pick up some additional Nerf darts.

Star Wars Nerf Han Solo Blaster features:

GlowStrike technology for light effects and glow-in-the-dark darts

Laser blast sound effects

Internal clip and scope

Fires darts up to 70 feet (21 meters)

Includes 4 GlowStrike darts

Ages 8 and up

