August’s 3rd Generation Smart Door Lock drops to $105 (Reg. up to $150)

Amazon is offering the August 3rd Generation Smart Lock for $104.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s up to $45 off what Home Depot is charging, a $15+ savings compared to recent Amazon pricing, and is one of the lowest offers we have tracked. If you have yet to upgrade to a smart door lock, August is a fairly inexpensive way to go. You can control it using the August app and can purchase August Connect at anytime in the future to bring remote locking functionality into the mix. You’ll also gain integration with Alexa, Assistant, Airbnb, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

Pair your new lock with Kwikset’s $27 Halifax Door Handle for a style that looks quite similar. The handle is reversible, allowing you to face it either left or right. An adjustable latch makes it fit all standard door sizes.

August Smart Lock features:

Secure, keyless entry for your smart home. Lock and unlock your door, control keyless access and keep track of who comes and goes, all from your phone.

Keep your existing lock and keys. Easily attaches to your existing deadbolt, so everyone can still use their keys.

Send guest keys from anywhere instantly—all from the August app.

Control access for anyone. Grant access for a few weeks, a few hours, a few minutes. It’s up to you. Two-factor authentication

