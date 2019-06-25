Express Summer Clearance Event offers up to 70% off select styles from $15

- Jun. 25th 2019 12:28 pm ET

0

Express is having its Summer Clearance with up to 70% off dress shirts, shoes, shoes and more. Prices are as marked. Select clearance styles also receive an extra 30% off in-cart. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. The men’s 4 Way Hyper Stretch 365 Comfort Jeans are on sale for $35 after in-cart discount and originally were priced at $88. These jeans were designed for comfort and can be worn year-round. I also love their versatile dark wash and they feature a straight hem that can easily be rolled for a fun look. Rated 4.8/5 stars from happy Express customers. Find the rest of our top picks from Express below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Express

Express

About the Author