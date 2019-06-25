Express Summer Clearance Event offers up to 70% off select styles from $15

Express is having its Summer Clearance with up to 70% off dress shirts, shoes, shoes and more. Prices are as marked. Select clearance styles also receive an extra 30% off in-cart. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. The men’s 4 Way Hyper Stretch 365 Comfort Jeans are on sale for $35 after in-cart discount and originally were priced at $88. These jeans were designed for comfort and can be worn year-round. I also love their versatile dark wash and they feature a straight hem that can easily be rolled for a fun look. Rated 4.8/5 stars from happy Express customers. Find the rest of our top picks from Express below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Weekend Stretch Baseball T-Shirt $15 (Orig. $30)
- Solid Performance Polo Shirt $21 (Orig. $40)
- 4 Way Hyper Stretch 365 Comfort Jeans $35 (Orig. $88)
- Slim Garment Dyed Chino Pant $28 (Orig. $70)
- Eastland Seaquest Boat Shoe $42 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Convertible Sleeve Jumpsuit $42 (Orig. $88)
- Off The Shoulder Ruffle Button Romper $28 (Orig. $60)
- Button Front Square Neck Midi Dress $42 (Orig. $80)
- Linen-Blend Sash Tie Ankle Pant $35 (Orig. $80)
- Off The Shoulder Ruffle Dress $28 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!