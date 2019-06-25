Take 25% off Motorola’s Moto G6 Play Unlocked Android Smartphone at $150

Amazon offers the Motorola Moto G6 Play 32GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $149.99 shipped. Typically fetching $200 at retailers like B&H and Best Buy, that saves you 25%, matches our previous mention and comes within a few cents of the all-time low. Motorola’s smartphone pairs a 5.7-inch screen with a 13MP camera, all-day battery life and more. You’ll also find expandable micro SD card storage, allowing you to bolster the phone with up to 128GB of extra storage. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 640 shoppers.

Put your savings to work and pick up some additional microUSB charging cables for $6 as well as a case from under $8 to keep your new smartphone protected. And because the Moto G6 Play touts expandable microSD card storage, a great way to put your savings to work is by picking up a 64GB SanDisk card for under $16.

We’re also still tracking the Nokia 7.1 Android Smartphone, which has returned to its all-time low at $300 (Reg. $349).

Motorola Moto G6 Play features:

Stream high-definition mobile content with this unlocked Motorola Moto G6 Play smartphone. Its 5.7-inch display with 2160 x 1080 resolution provides brilliant viewing, and its 32GB of storage lets you store plenty of apps. This Motorola Moto G6 Play smartphone has 3GB of RAM and a quad-core processor for smooth operation on Android 8.0 Oreo.

