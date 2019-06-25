Protect yourself from bugs w/ a 10-foot Ozark Screen House for $59 (Reg. $80+)

Walmart is offering the 10-foot Ozark Trail Instant Screen House for $59 shipped. Regularly up to $99, it usually sells for closer to $80 at Walmart and is now at the best price we can find. It can be setup in “just 60 seconds” and provides much needed debit from the sun, rain and bugs while on camping/hunting trips or just in the backyard. This 10 x 10-foot canopy’s a steel frame, two doors and measures out at 7-feet high. Rated 4+ stars from over 230 Walmart customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While today’s featured deal will certainly be a lot more comfortable, you could go hardcore with nothing but a Coghlan’s Mosquito Net on your next hunting trip. It goes for $18 Prime shipped at Amazon and measures out at 78 x 63 x 59-inches. For just sun protection, the Ozark Trail 12×12 Slant Leg Canopy is now at $49, down from the usual $74 and about $5 above our previous deal price.

Ozark Trail Instant Screen House:

Enjoy spending more time outdoors using the Ozark Trail 10′ x 10′ Instant Screen Canopy. It’s ideal for camping, hunting, fishing, backyards, tailgating and more. This Ozark Trail instant canopy has a roomy interior that offers a retreat from the sun, rain, wind, snow and insects. It assembles in just 60 seconds making it a suitable option for a sudden change in the weather. It has a strong steel frame with heavy-duty mesh giving you proper ventilation and has a height of 7′ in the center.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!